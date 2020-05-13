Dorothy Gene Jenks, 93, of Punxsutawney - beloved aunt of Sherry Jenks of Leechburg, Pa., Richard K. Jenks of Richardson, Texas, John W. Jenks of Marlton, New Jersey, David E. Jenks of Ft. Myers, Florida, and Winston D. Jenks of Katy, Texas - died on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Mulberry Square.
Born on June 9, 1926, in Punxsutawney, Dottie was the daughter of Eugene H. Jenks and Sara (Evans) Jenks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, John Ward Jenks and Richard Evans Jenks.
In 1943, Dottie graduated from Punxsutawney High School as her class's salutatorian and, four years later, was one of the first women to earn a bachelor's degree in business from Pennsylvania State University. Although she began her career at PennDOT, she spent the vast majority of her working life in banking, most of which was spent at the current location of the Pittsburgh National Bank in Punxsutawney.
An avid singer, Dottie was a member of the Punxsutawney chapter of the nationally renowned Sweet Adeline's chorus and also performed in an all-women acapella octet. Over the years, Dottie enjoyed honing her carpentry skills, participating in local 5K running events, playing golf at the Punxsutawney Country Club and having fun with her niece and nephews. She also enjoyed cheering on the Pirates and the Steelers and was a loyal fan in good times and bad.
As a volunteer, Dottie selflessly gave of her time and talent to the Circle Hill Cemetery Association and to the Punxsutawney Area Historical & Genealogical Society.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions and safety concerns, the family has elected to forgo public visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Presbyterian Church of Punxsutawney, 106 E. Union St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767, or to the Punxsutawney Area Historical and Genealogical Society, 400-401 W. Mahoning St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Deeley Funeral Home of Punxsutawney.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.
