Dorothy Grace Yount, 87, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
She was born in Juneau, Indiana County, on April 10, 1932, a daughter of the late William Henry and Clara Estella (Barnett) Rugh.
On Aug. 27, 1948 she married Darl Yount. He preceded her in death on Aug. 7, 2011.
Dorothy worked for the Punxsutawney Area School District as a cafeteria supervisor at the junior high school for many years. She loved her work and is remembered for her pleasant smile and kindness to the many children she encountered daily.
Her hobbies were crocheting, gardening and working on puzzles. Although her job involved cooking and kitchen work, she still loved to cook at home and made the best pies for her family to enjoy.
She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by three children, Sandra Lee Britton of Tampa, Florida, Deborah Ann Sloat and husband Jay of Los Angeles, California, and Darl "Butch" Yount and wife Cheri of Punxsutawney; six grandchildren, Sherry Haney, Danette Shohfi and husband Joe, Rachel Sloat, Shayne Yount, Corry Yount and wife Alicia, and Trevor Yount and wife Tiffany; nine great-grandchildren, Cameron, Hayden, Colson, Ashlyn, Taylyn, Evelyna, Easton and Mason Yount, and Aria Seger; and one sister, Linda Liscinsky and husband Theodore.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, followed by interment at Hopewell Cemetery, Frostburg.
Memorial donations may be made in Dorothy's memory to .
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019