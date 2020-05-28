Dorothy J. (Armstrong) Grube, age 86, of Indiana, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on Nov. 22, 1933, in Sabinsville, to Harry Eugene and Lulu Buffington Armstrong.

Dorothy met her loving husband, Jack B. Grube, while attending Punxsutawney High School. They were married 65 years and spent 72 years together until Jack died in 2018.

She will be forever remembered by her children, Debra, John and wife Carla, David and wife Marcie, and Gary and friend Jean; grandchildren Amanda and husband Mike Berk, Ashley and husband Jeff Dekker, Amber and husband Dan Zeiders, Kelsey and fiance Andrew Kelly, Kyle, Kendra, Tyler and wife Gina, and Kayla; and also her great-grandchildren, Carley, Parker, Westyn, Reese, Leighton, Ellison, Isobel and Elias. She will also be remembered and is survived by her three sisters, Greta Murray, Francis Fletcher and Denise DeFazio, plus her caregiver and very good friend Jodi Bonacassio.

Her father, mother, husband and great-granddaughter Aubree preceded her in death.

Dorothy spent most of her childhood in Punxsutawney, where she later raised her own family. She belonged to the First English Lutheran Church and was a member of the Punxsutawney Country Club. Later, she worked for the family business, Electro-Mec in Indiana. She retired in 1995, spending much of her time in Estero, Florida.

She was a member of the Estero United Methodist Church and the Estero Country Club.

Dorothy was a person who appreciated simple things. She loved her family and friends, and she loved life with all her heart. Little League, fishing, planting flowers, baking bread, chocolate chip cookies, dogs, playing golf, and great music like Elvis and Frank Sinatra were some of her favorite things that her family and friends will always remember and cherish. During the last few years, her cats Fossy, Cricket, Blackie and Coco were wonderful companions.

Her memory will also live on through the family's camp on Kettle Creek in Hammersley Fork. On Feb. 13, 2000, Dorothy made an entry into the camp journal that read "my father Harry loved Hammersley with all his heart and taught me to love it too, started going up there in 1939 or 1940, spent a lot of wonderful times there and will always remember and cherish them." The place she went as a little girl was her Uncle King's camp, located a few miles from the family camp on Kettle Creek.

Funeral services will be private and are under the direction of the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to Indiana County Humane Society, 191 Airport Rd., Indiana, PA 15701.

