Dorothy J. "Dot" Wick, age 85, of DuBois, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at her home.
Born on March 9, 1934, in Everett, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Carlon W. Wheeler and Dorothy J. (Paine) Wheeler Holmander.
On Oct. 15, 1955, she married Frank H. Wick. He preceded her in death on Aug. 31, 2006.
Dot retired from the Brockway Area School District, where she taught for 18 years. She also taught for five years at a private kindergarten in Melrose, Massachusetts.
She was a member of St. Phillips United Methodist Church in Big Run, a past member of the Gateway Squares and a member of Pennsylvania State Education Association. She traveled by motorcycles and loved her dogs, putting together puzzles, knitting and working in her garden. She loved to attend craft shows with her business, DJ Crafts.
Dot is survived by her son, Stephen Wick and wife Kerry of DuBois; four half-brothers, Warren Holmander of Massachusetts, David Holmander of New Hampshire, Rudy Holmander of Maine and Bill Wheeler of Arkansas; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by one granddaughter and a sister, Marilyn Woodside.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Carole Bergman officiating.
Burial will be in Lakelawn Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Phillips United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 304, Big Run, PA 15715, and/or Gateway Humane Society 1211 Airport Rd., Falls Creek, PA 15840.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Jan. 21, 2020