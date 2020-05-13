Dorothy Jane Walls, 91, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Christ the King Manor.
She was born on March 29, 1929, in Henderson Township, Jefferson County, a daughter of the late Walter R. Zimmerman and Ada Olivet (Weber) Zimmerman.
On Sept. 20, 1947, she became the wife of Richard Clyde Walls. Together, they enjoyed 37 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on Dec. 23, 1984.
Dorothy was Protestant by faith and demonstrated her love of the Lord through her actions daily.
She was a wonderful homemaker and a loving wife and mother. She loved to bake and also enjoyed quilting in her quiet time. Her heart was big, and she was very caring toward others and always looked for ways to help everyone.
She is survived by one daughter, Carol A. (Ralph, Jr.) Adams of Punxsutawney; and one granddaughter, Michelle (Jim) Hall of Punxsutawney.
She was preceded in death by her husband Richard, her parents, and two sisters, Martha Rehar and Wilma Dubeck.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, arrangements are private and under the direction of Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Big Run.
Interment will be at McClure Cemetery, Big Run.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from May 13 to May 14, 2020.