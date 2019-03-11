Dorothy L. (Douthit) Bouch, age 86, of McCalmont Township, Jefferson County, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019, after a short stay with the DuBois Nursing Home.

Dorothy was born on June 7, 1932, in Winslow Township, to the late Clair and Mable E. (Hollenbaugh) Douthit.

On Sept. 24, 1960, she married Ronald C. Bouch; he preceded her in passing.

She was a former employee of Rockwell Inter-national in DuBois. She served as a deaconess with the First Baptist Church in Reynoldsville, and she enjoyed teaching children through child evangelism.

Dorothy loved to sing, bake and read. Most of her hobby time was spent tending to her vegetable garden, and she loved eating the food that she produced.

Dorothy is survived by one granddaughter, Yolanda (Mark) Harris; one great-grandson, Hayden Harris; one sister, Edith "Peggy" A. (Larry) O'Harrah; one daughter-in-law, Johanna F. (Steve) Brown; two brothers-in-law, Blair Bouch and Glenn Mohney; and seven nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by one son, John C. Bouch; one brother, Dallas Douthit; and one sister, Mary Mohney.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, March 14, 2019, from noon to 3 p.m., at the First Baptist Church, 516 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851. A funeral service will immediately follow the viewing at the church, beginning at 3 p.m. and officiated by Pastor Robin Fernandez. Interment will take place at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Winslow Township, Jefferson County.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the First Baptist Church.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851.

Online condolences may be made at www.snyderdargy.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary