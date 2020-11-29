1/
Dorothy L. Pluchinsky
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy L. Pluchinsky, 92, of DeLancey, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Christ the King Manor, DuBois.
She was born Aug. 5, 1928, in Adrian, a daughter of the late Martha (Meterko) and John Dubensky.
On June 24, 1954, she married Andrew J. Pluchinsky. He preceded her in death on Dec. 23, 2007.
Dorothy was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church of Punxsutawney.
She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, watching soap operas, and cooking pierogis and Pugach for church functions, and she was very involved with the church picnic.
She is survived by three children, son Dennis Pluchinsky and wife Cathy of Centreville, Virginia, son Michael Pluchinsky and Janet of DuBois, and daughter Cheryl Petreeko of Flemington, New Jersey; six grandchildren, Jon Petreeko, Michael Petreeko, Kate Ball and husband Chris, Jenna Pluchinsky, Jennifer Pluchinsky, and Brian Pluchinsky; two great-grandchildren, Ava Petreeko and Brielle Ball; a brother, Bill Dubensky and wife Betty of Michigan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by seven siblings, sisters Martha Gresock, Helen Anderson, Dolores Midock and Ann Prezestrzelski, and brothers John, George and Fred Dubensky.
Friends will be received from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
A funeral liturgy will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Church officiated by Father Vasyl Kadar.
Interment will be in Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Mrs. Pluchinsky, to Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, 714 Sutton St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Deeley Funeral Home - Punxsutawney
33 Hillcrest Drive
Punxsutawney, PA 15767-2027
(814) 938-5400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Deeley Funeral Home - Punxsutawney

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved