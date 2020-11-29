Dorothy L. Pluchinsky, 92, of DeLancey, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Christ the King Manor, DuBois.
She was born Aug. 5, 1928, in Adrian, a daughter of the late Martha (Meterko) and John Dubensky.
On June 24, 1954, she married Andrew J. Pluchinsky. He preceded her in death on Dec. 23, 2007.
Dorothy was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church of Punxsutawney.
She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, watching soap operas, and cooking pierogis and Pugach for church functions, and she was very involved with the church picnic.
She is survived by three children, son Dennis Pluchinsky and wife Cathy of Centreville, Virginia, son Michael Pluchinsky and Janet of DuBois, and daughter Cheryl Petreeko of Flemington, New Jersey; six grandchildren, Jon Petreeko, Michael Petreeko, Kate Ball and husband Chris, Jenna Pluchinsky, Jennifer Pluchinsky, and Brian Pluchinsky; two great-grandchildren, Ava Petreeko and Brielle Ball; a brother, Bill Dubensky and wife Betty of Michigan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by seven siblings, sisters Martha Gresock, Helen Anderson, Dolores Midock and Ann Prezestrzelski, and brothers John, George and Fred Dubensky.
Friends will be received from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
A funeral liturgy will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Church officiated by Father Vasyl Kadar.
Interment will be in Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Mrs. Pluchinsky, to Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, 714 Sutton St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.