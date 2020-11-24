Dorothy Louise (Sprankle) Gaul, 86, of Henderson Township, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, at Mulberry Healthcare.
She was born Dec. 1, 1933, in Big Run, to the late Leroy and Melzena Sprankle.
Early in her life, Dorothy worked at Pramco and was a homemaker. She was an active member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Troutville, and a member of their Ladies Aid and St. Paul Auxiliary. During her life, she participated in the Friendly Dozen Homemakers, and the Punxsutawney Grandmothers Club. Dorothy enjoyed teaching Sunday School and Bible School. She helped raise money for cancer support and participated in Relay For Life
. Dorothy loved reading, making note cards, sewing and playing scrabble. Most of all, she loved her family, friends and neighbors.
Dot is survived by her husband of 63 years, Everett H. Gaul; two daughters, Linda Carrithers and husband Steve of Newport News, Virginia, and Lisa Griffin and husband Richard of Pittsburgh; grandson Trevor Carrithers; brother Ronald Sprankle and wife Emma of Findlay, Ohio; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by sister Sandra Sprankle, brother Leroy Sprankle and wife Alice, and sister Pat Neville and husband Bill.
A private funeral service will be held. A video of the celebration of Dorothy's life will be available on Dot's birthday, Dec. 1, at Lisa Gaul YouTube.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, c/o Kathy Hartzfeld, 6184 Rt. 119, Punxsutawney, PA 15767. Online condolences for the family can be made at www.shumakerfh.com.