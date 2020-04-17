|
|
Dorothy Louise Sharp, 69, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
She was born on Nov. 14, 1950, in Punxsutawney, a daughter of the late Sutton and Helen Rose (Kline) Fetterman.
On Nov. 23, 1971, she became the wife of Albert Lee Sharp. Together, they enjoyed 48 years of marriage.
Her enjoyments were her family; she was a very loving mother and really enjoyed her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Lee, she is survived by three children, Tracey Gardner and husband Jason of Rossiter, Michael Sharp and Brian Sharp, both of Punxsutawney; 11 grandchildren; one brother, Scott Fetterman; and one sister, Mary Pearce and husband Ron of Glen Campbell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, infant son Albert Sharp, and two brothers, Ronald and Kenneth Fetterman.
There will be no visitation. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Big Run.
Her ashes will be interred at Dever's Cemetery, Rossiter.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Apr. 18, 2020