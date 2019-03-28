Dorothy M. Snyder, 88, Punxsutawney, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Penn Highlands Brookville.

She was born March 3, 1931, in Punxsutawney, a daughter of the late Twila I. (Brocious) and Maurice S. Milliron.

On March 20, 1948, she married Ernest N. Snyder, who preceded her in death on July 20, 1992.

Dorothy was a member of the Dora Evangelical Church. She enjoyed bowling, crocheting, cooking and baking, especially pies.

She worked as a Home Health Caretaker and also as an aide at Mapleview School.

She is survived by five children, Ronald Snyder of Punxsutawney, Kenneth Snyder and wife Sandy of Dayton, William Snyder and wife Christine of Mayport, Karen "Pix" Burkett of Punxsutawney, and Sharon "Dix" Shirey and husband Wayne, Jr. of Mayport; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; two brothers, John Milliron and wife Janet of New Bethlehem and Beryl Milliron of Punxsutawney; several nieces and nephews; and a brother-in-law, Thomas Snyder and wife Dorothy.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy McDonald.

Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m., Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Deeley Funeral Home, where a service will take place at 6 p.m. Interment will be in Ringgold Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Mrs. Snyder, to Lisa's Ladybug Patient Care Fund, P.O. Box 692, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Mar. 29, 2019