Dorothy R. Heitzenrater, of Warren, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at 11:45 a.m. in the Hospice House. She was 80.
Dorothy was born June 30, 1940, in Punxsutawney, a daughter of the late Luther Lloyd and Eleanor Leona (Haddick) Smith.
Dorothy was a 1958 graduate of Punxsutawney High School and worked at Sports Wear as a seamstress and moved to Warren, Ohio, in 1965. She also worked at Packard Electric for a while. She was a loving housewife.
She married Eugene L. Heitzenrater on Oct. 23, 1965. They shared more than 54 years of marriage.
Dorothy was a member of the Howland United Methodist Church, where she was a regularly active member and loved working on the church garage sale.
She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed creating wonderful quilts and crafts. She was passionate about tending to her flowers. She cherished her time seeing the world with her husband and taking pictures of their adventures. She appreciated the simple things in life, and with her camera capturing those moments in nature around her. She loved building snowmen and created one whenever the weather allowed her to. Her greatest joy was being surrounded by her family and friends, who will miss her dearly.
Memories of Dorothy will be carried on by her husband, Eugene; a son, Brent; her brother, Donald Smith of North Royalton, Ohio; sisters Louise (Gene) Philippi of Rochester Mills, Eleanor Kauffman and Margaret Painter of Punxsutawney.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Donna (Larry) Johnson, and her parents.
Visitation will be on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Howland United Methodist Church, 730 Howland Wilson Rd. NE, Warren, OH 44484.
A memorial service will follow at noon with Rev. Matt Darrin at the church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Ave., Niles, OH 44446.
Contributions can be made "in loving memory of Dorothy Ruth" to the Howland United Methodist Church, or Hospice of the Valley.
Friends and family may view the obituary and send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com.