Doyle Richard Shepler, 94, of Reynoldsville, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Christ the King Manor.
He was born on Nov. 15, 1924, in Henderson Township, Jefferson County, a son of the late Homer Lee and Pearl (Reed) Shepler.
Mr. Shepler was a member of Paradise United Church of Christ. He enjoyed singing in church and had a beautiful voice that carried; he is also remembered for singing in the barn while doing his daily chores.
Doyle was a 1942 graduate of Big Run High School.
Following graduation, he served in the United States Army during World War II from December of 1944 through November of 1946. He was awarded the Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon, Philippine Liberation Ribbon with one bronze star, World War II Victory Ribbon and the Army Occupation Medal (Japan).
When he returned home, he worked on the family dairy farm, as well as drove school buses for Shepler Bus from 1951 until 1975.
His enjoyments were hunting, watching sports and driving his 770 Oliver tractor to rake hay. Doyle will be fondly remembered for his love of talking with people; he could carry a conversation with most anyone and was always happy to interact with others.
He is survived by two brothers, Ray Shepler and wife Loretta of Reynoldsville, and Lyle Shepler and wife Donna of Montgomery, Alabama; two sisters, Marge Miller of Detroit, Michigan, and Fran Barksdale and husband Dr. Larry Barksdale of Raleigh, North Carolina; and 14 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Lee and Melvin Shepler; and one sister, Helen Shepler.
Friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Paradise United Church of Christ.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at the church, officiated by Pastor Audra Krise.
Interment will follow at Paradise Cemetery.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019