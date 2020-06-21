Duane R. Johns, 80, of Glen Campbell, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He was born Dec. 8, 1939, to Frank W. and Mildred (Wright) Johns in Mahaffey.
Duane was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the United States Army.
He was a member of the Rossiter American Legion and Bridge Carpenters Union. Duane enjoyed working in his garage, painting cars, hunting and fishing.
He is survived by a daughter, Kimberly A. Morgan and husband Richard, of Murrysville, and sons Frank W. Johns and wife Tara, of Glen Campbell, and Christopher D. Johns, Erie; five grandchildren, Nikki Raspe and husband Kenneth, Connor Segina, Kyle Morgan, Nicholas Johns and Dominic Johns; a great-granddaughter, Janelle Raspe; a sister, Carole Pierce, of Glen Campbell; two brothers William S. Johns and wife Carol, of Glen Campbell, and Duane D. Johns and wife Sara, of Glen Campbell; a brother-in-law, Peter Altimore and wife Frances, of Rochester Mills; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Judi (Altimore) Johns, in 2006.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc. 114 Maple Ave. Punxsutawney, PA 15767. A private service will be held on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Jefferson Manor Heath Center, 417 PA-28, Brookville, PA 15825.
To share a memory or leave an online condolence, log on to www.mccabewaldronfh.com.
