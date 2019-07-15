Dylan Jacob Yeager, 19, of Anita, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.



He was born in Punxsutawney on Feb. 4, 2000, a son of Stephen Guy and Mary Jane (Kaylor) Yeager. His parents survive and reside in Anita.



Dylan was a 2018 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School.



He was employed in the produce department of SHOP n' SAVE in Punxsutawney.



Dylan was a gentle-spirited young man who always had a shoulder to lean on to any friend in need. He would drop anything he was doing to be there for someone who just needed to talk and was able to provide comfort through his listening and advice. He was loved by his many friends and family and will be dearly missed.



His enjoyments were playing video games and watching wrestling and the Jets. He was a wealth of information regarding music that crossed all genres and generations; just ask, and he could name the band, the song and the history behind it. His love of music trivia began as a young boy from his grandfather, who sparked the interest by quizzing him about music. Attending concerts was an all-time favorite pastime; he also liked to go camping with his family.



In addition to his parents, Steve and Mary, he is survived by a sister, Destiny Yeager of Anita; paternal grandparents Carol Mitchell and husband Norman of Punxsutawney, and Guy Yeager and wife Sandy of Rossiter; uncles Mark Kaylor and Tiffany Buffington of Glen Campbell, and Ed Kaylor and wife Vickie of Blairsville; and aunts Brenda Kaylor of Punxsutawney, Tammy Campbell of Seneca, and Nicole Martinez and husband Oscar of Alabama.



He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William and Ruth Kaylor.



Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.



A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Janet Chiplis.



Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help with Dylan's funeral expenses.



Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on July 16, 2019