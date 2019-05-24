Earl E. Clontz, 86, Rossiter died Friday, May 24, 2019, at AristaCare at Hillsdale Park.

He was born Sept. 27, 1932, a son of the late Melvin R. Clontz Sr. and Sarah Hinderliter Clontz.

Mr. Clontz was a veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion of Rossiter No. 582.

He worked for 35 years at Snyder Tank Corporation in Buffalo, New York.

Mr. Clontz is survived by four daughters, Kimberly (Mark) Crowden of Orchard Park, New York, Jodie (Tony) Damstetter of West Seneca New York, Penny (James) Cousins of Cheektowaga, New York, and Pamela (Wayne) Salisbury of Buffalo, New York; 12 grandchildren, Rebecca, Nathan and Jesse Crowden, Anthony and Nicole Damstetter, Joshua, Christina and Matthew Cousins, and Ryan, Sarah, Danarae and Desarae Salisbury; three great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Betty Jane Clontz of Rossiter; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Jay Clontz, Robert Clontz Sr., and Melvin Clontz Jr.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the Fait Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the funeral home, with Pastor Janet Chiplis officiating.

Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Rossiter. Graveside military services will be conducted by the American Legion Post No. 582 of Rossiter. Memorial donations may be made to the Rossiter American Legion. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from May 25 to May 28, 2019