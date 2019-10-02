|
|
Edith Madelyn Henry, 97, of Big Run, died on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Christ the King Manor in DuBois.
Edith was born on April 18, 1922, in Ithaca, New York. On July 9, 1939, she married C. Pershing Henry of Big Run, who preceded her in death on Aug. 16, 2000. She had resided in Big Run for about 75 years.
A memorable event in her early life was taking an afternoon off from high school to go hear Eleanor Roosevelt speak about women's empowerment. A few years later came the most devastating period of her life, when her husband, two brothers and two brothers-in-law were away defending the freedoms of the nation, and she was left to preserve the Homefront with four young children under five. As the years went on, the family grew, and
Edith was employed full-time caring for her family.
After her children were grown, Edith worked for the Head Start program for a time, then went to work for the First United Methodist Church in Punxsutawney, from which she retired 30 years ago. She enjoyed reading, especially biographies, and was an accomplished seamstress. She also excelled in many forms of needlework, most particularly quilting and crochet.
Edith is survived by sons Cyrus P. Henry and wife Joan of Avondale, Pa., Robert P. Henry and wife Jan of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Donald R. Cochran and wife Vicki of Punxsutawney; and daughters Patricia Henry and Edith D. Henry, both of Wayne, Pa., and Sue Ann Reidlinger and husband Bill of Meade, Kansas; a son-in-law, Koge Suto of Wayne, Pa., widower of Connie Eileen Henry Suto; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Henry Kuhn of Nevada. Edith is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She is also fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews, especially Joseph Buterbaugh of Big Run.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Dolores Irene and Connie Eileen Suto; two grandchildren, Donald Ross Cochran, Jr. and Connie Jo Cochran; and one great-grandson, Luis Rivera-Holquin. She was also predeceased by her five brothers and sisters, Marian, Helen, Wilbur, Warren and Clarence.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church of Punxsutawney. The funeral service will follow visitation, beginning at 1 p.m., officiated by Pastor Paul Ritchey.
Interment will be in McClure Cemetery, Big Run.
Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Mrs. Henry, to Christ the King Manor, 1100 West Long Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019