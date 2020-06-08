Edward F. Felix, Sr., 90, formerly of Stump Creek, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Christ the King Manor.
He was born on Oct. 16, 1929, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Patrick and Anna (Kristofic) Felix.
He married Mary Magdelen (Bevak) Felix on June 3, 1951, at St. Adrian Church in DeLancey. She preceded him in death in 2013.
He is a graduate of Sykesville High School and a member of ABVM Church in Sykesville. He retired from Rockwell and had also worked in Kramer Mines for many years.
He enjoyed hunting, baseball and was a coach for the Sykesville boys league and Kramer Federation League.
Edward is survived by three sons, Edward Jr. (Malinda) Felix of Stump Creek, Timothy (Lori) Felix of St. Augustine, Florida, and Jeffrey (Stacy) Felix of DuBois; five grandchildren, Erika (Chris) Getzik of Boston, April (Chris) of Pabst, Maryland, Christopher (Mariasol) Felix and Aaron Felix, both of St. Augustine, Florida, and Katelyn Felix of DuBois; six great-grandchildren, Miles Christopher Getzik of Boston, Isabella and Valentina Felix both of St. Augustine, Florida, Rylynn Felix of DuBois and Adalyn and Isla Pabst, both of Maryland, two sisters Bernadette Felix and Mary Jo Ulishney, both of DuBois; two brothers Theodore (Janet) Felix of Falls Creek and Regis (Donna) Felix of DuBois; brother in-law Sam (Sandra) Bevak of Punxsutawney; and sister in-law Rose Shambelan of DuBois.
In addition to his parents and wife, Edward was also preceded in death by an infant son, Charles "Chucky" Felix, who passed May 1, 1956; three sisters, Marcella Kuritz, Jean Bauer and Ann Shilala; two brothers, Pat and Paul Felix; and a granddaughter, Amanda Felix.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, June 10, from 3 to 6 p.m. and Thursday, June 11, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in Sykesville. Praying of the Rosary will be recited by the family at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, June 11, at 11 a.m. at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Sykesville, with Fr. William Barron as celebrant. Burial will follow in A.B.V.M. Church Cemetery, beside his wife.
Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Leo Nedza Funeral Home of Sykesville.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Jun. 8, 2020.