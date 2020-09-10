Edward Paul Wasicki, 66, of Rossiter, passed away on Sept. 10, 2020.

Edward was born on Sept. 19, 1953, in Rossiter to Adam and Frances Wasicki, who preceded him in death.

He grew up on his family farm, where he learned dedication and hard work. He graduated from Punxsutawney Area High School and worked at Collinson Inc.

Ed was a wonderful father and grandfather. He loved spending time with family and could always be found hanging out with one of the "crew." He always had a smile, and even through his battle with cancer, his smile would light up the room.

He is survived by his daughter, Heidi (Wasicki) Earley and husband Michael, and one grandson, Nolan; also surviving are his siblings, James Wasicki and wife Shirley, Rosemary Sviontek, Bernice Stellabuto and husband Jim, Michael Wasicki and wife Joann, Regina Zinella, Joseph Wasicki and wife Peg, David Wasicki and wife Boby, Harold Wasicki and wife Connie, Margaret Wasicki, Richard Wasicki and wife Sally, and Michelle Burkett.

A graveside service will be held at Union Hill Cemetery on Sept. 11 at 3 p.m., officiated by Father James Morley. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store