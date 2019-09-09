|
Edward W. Meyer, 72, of Indiana, passed away at St. Andrew's Village on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, after a brief illness.
Ed was born Sept. 29, 1946, in South Mahoning Township. He was a 1964 graduate of Dayton Joint High School and a lifelong resident of Indiana.
For six years, Ed was a proud member of the Army Reserves. He worked at Indiana Tire for 10 years and went on to own and operate Meyer's Kraft Korner and Meyer's Custom Framing, both located in Indiana. Before retiring, Ed enjoyed a career at The Art and Frame Gallery in Greensburg.
Although he enjoyed his career, his favorite "job," which also happened to be his passion, was golf. Anyone who knew Ed will remember him in his iconic hat and polo from his latest golf tournament that he attended. Ed loved marshaling for the PGA tournaments for 27 years, serving as a hole captain for the majority of those years. He was a member and avid golfer at the VFW golf course in Indiana. Ed was also an active member of the Todd Bird Club and Grace United Methodist Church, where, in the past, he served on the Board of Trustees and as an usher. Over the years, one of Ed's favorite pastimes was watching his daughter show horses, and he went on to assist with numerous 4-H horse shows and events. He was a member of many golf leagues and bowling leagues around Indiana. Ed also enjoyed camping with his wife and grand dog, recently visiting 61 of 121 Pennsylvania State Parks.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Donna (Bowser) Meyer, of Indiana; his daughter, Andrea (Meyer) Rachubinski and husband Alex, of Dubai, UAE; his brother, Daniel Meyer and wife Cindy, of Home; his brother-in-law, Ernest Bowser, of Rockton; his sister-in-law, Julie Meyer, of Home; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lynn Delbert Meyer and Betty (Frederick) Meyer Good, and his brothers: Franklin D. Meyer, who was killed while serving in the Vietnam War, and Delbert Meyer.
Friends and family will be received from 5 p.m. until the time of the funeral ser-vice at 7 p.m. Friday at Grace United Methodist Church, with the Rev. William Blair officiating. A committal service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Smicksburg Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to Smicksburg United Methodist Church, Route 954 N. & Clarion St., Smicksburg, PA 16256, or Grace United Methodist Church, 712 Church St., Indiana, PA 15701.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019