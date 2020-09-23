Edwin Allen Shaffer of McKees Rocks (formerly of Punxsutawney) passed away on Monday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Heritage Valley Kennedy Hospital in McKees Rocks.
He was born in Bradford on May 15, 1960, a son of the late Samuel Maxwell Shaffer and Teresa Edna (Gordon) Shaffer. His mother died when he was an infant, and he was lovingly raised by his father and Anita Marie (Haag) Shaffer.
Edwin was a 1978 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School.
Following graduation, Edwin joined the United States Air Force in 1978 as a Medical Service Craftsman, earning the status of Master Sergeant prior to his retirement in 1998. In 1995, he participated in Operation Provide Promise in Camp Pleso, Croatia. He had a rewarding career and earned the Air Force Achievement medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Air Force Longevity Service Award, National Defense Service Medal, Professional Military Education Ribbon, NATO Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Air Force Good Conduct Medal and United Nations Medal. Edwin was very proud of serving his country during his Air Force career.
Serving others did not end with his retirement; he quickly found his new calling by working with individuals with intellectual disabilities at Citizen Care. He found satisfaction in helping others, and he continued to work up until his death.
Edwin was witty, intelligent and caring. From the time he was young, Edwin was a war history buff and loved nostalgic military soldier figures and tanks; over the years, he has gathered an extensive collection. In his free time, he enjoyed reading, smoking a pipe and dearly loved watching the Pirates and Steelers.
He is survived by one brother, Steven Taylor and wife Cindy of Punxsutawney, two sisters, Mindy Mitchell and husband Danny of Punxsutawney and Maribeth Evans and husband Robert of Clearfield; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Roger McGary.
Interment will follow at the American Legion Plot at Circle Hill Cemetery. Military Honors will be accorded graveside by the Jefferson County Honor Guard.
Memorial donations may be made in Mr. Shaffers's memory to the Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas, 66675 or to the Shriners, 2200 Broad Ave., Altoona, PA 16601.
