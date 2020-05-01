Edwin Emberg, 87, of Punxsutawney, went to be with our Lord on Friday, May 1, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Edwin was born on March 27, 1933, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Oscar and Eliza (Chapman) Emberg.
Mr. Emberg was a member of the Armed Forces of the United States Reserves.
He married the love of his life, Marie Kunselman, on Aug. 11, 1954. She survives and resides in Punxsutawney. Together they celebrated their 65th anniversary in 2019; the two of them looked out for one another in every aspect of life, she was able to lovingly care for him at home right up to the end of his life.
Eddie was a member of the Punxsutawney Alliance Church.
Mr. Emberg began working at Fleck's Beverage as a teenager, and in 1956 became a driver/salesman for Kromer's Dairy which eventually became Dean's Dairy. After 43 years with the dairy, he retired in 1999 while in the position of sales manager for Dean's.
His loving family was the highlight of his life, he is fondly remembered for always helping Marie with absolutely everything and baking the best brownies and chocolate chip cookies for his daughters when they were young. He enjoyed baking nut rolls at Christmas and giving them away, and many people looked forward to it every year.
As his family grew up, he eagerly helped his daughters and son-in-laws with any project they were working on. Through the years, he patiently taught all his children and grandchildren to drive safely. He was fascinated by cars and really enjoyed going to car auctions, running errands for VanLeer's car lot and simply taking a car ride. He also enjoyed sitting on his porch and visiting with his neighbors.
In addition to his wife Marie, he is survived by four daughters, Elaine LeVier and husband Randy, Cheri Peace, Barbara Kostok and husband Robert and Robin VanLeer and husband Gary, all of Punxsutawney; nine grandchildren, Matthew LeVier of Glendale, Arizona, Melissa Vanderslice of Frederick, Maryland, Justin Peace, Shawna Peace, David Kostok, and Brett VanLeer, all of Punxsutawney, and Steven Kostok of Clarion, Brock VanLeer of Yorba Linda, California, and Michael Kostok of Greenville, North Carolina; eight great-grandchildren, Gaige LeVier, Jerzie and Breckin Peace, Zander Miceli, Elliana and Brady Kostok, Elliot and Easton Vanderslice; and one sister, Sara Burkhardt of Punxsutawney.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his twin sister, Edna Bish; two other sisters, Thelma Bianco and Ellen Jane Gaston; two brothers, Eugene and Leonard Emberg; and a son in-law, Ted Peace.
Due to COVID-19, arrangements are private and under the direction of Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
Interment will be at Circle Hill Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Mr. Emberg's memory to Punxsutawney Alliance Church, 1307 S. Main St. Ext., Punxsutawney, PA 15767 or Punxsutawney Cancer Fund, c/o Punxsutawney Area Hospital, 81 Hillcrest Dr., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from May 1 to May 2, 2020.