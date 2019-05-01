Elissa "Lisa" Joan Barker, born on Oct. 4, 1948, in Punxsutawney to Arthur Allen and Rose Elisa (Pisano) Kephart, passed away on April 30, 2019, in Wichita, Kansas at the age of 70.

On Feb. 2, 1972, she was united in marriage with Michael D. Barker in Harper, Kansas. They were blessed with three children, Michael Dennis II, Julie Rose and Robert Aaron. Her husband, Michael, passed away on Nov. 4, 2004.

Once settled in Punxsutawney, Lisa was employed at the Jefferson County Assistance Office. She was a dedicated member of Saints Cosmas and Damien Roman Catholic Church and an active member in her community. Upon relocating to Harper, she was employed in the business office at the Anthony Medical Center until her retirement in 2014.

Lisa loved being with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. She loved baseball and gardening and was an avid reader. She never met a stranger or a "bad" child. She would have adopted every one if she could.

Surviving her are her children, Michael Barker of Harper, Julie Barker of Wichita and Robert Barker and wife Denise of Anthony; grandchildren Gabrielle, Adriana, Noah Joe and Isabella; siblings Mary Weaver of Colorado, Patricia Blose, Diana Maruca, Arthur Kephart and wife Mary Lou, Janet Stokes and Sandra Hinderliter and husband, Jeffrey, all of Pennsylvania, and Victoria Zachary and husband John of Virginia; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives; and a host of friends.

In addition to her husband, Lisa was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Rose.

Visitation is 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with family present to greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at the St. Patrick Catholic Church, Harper, of the St. Joan of Arc Parish Community, with Father Bob Pinninti officiating. Interment will follow at the Harper Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas Food Bank of Wichita or your local food bank and can be sent in care of the funeral home. Prairie Rose Funeral Home, 613 W. 14th St., Harper, Kansas 67058, is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on May 2, 2019