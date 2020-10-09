1/
Elizabeth A. Brumbaugh
1922 - 2020
Elizabeth A. "Betty" Brumbaugh, 98, of Punxsutawney, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
She was born July 7, 1922, in Punxsutawney.
On April 2, 1942, she married Eugene Brumbaugh, who preceded her in death in 1995.
She was a graduate of the Punxsutawney High School.
Betty worked as a florist for over 30 years and was the owner of Floral Expressions Flower Shop for six years.
She was a member of the Punxsutawney Presbyterian Church and the Art Club.
She is survived by a son, Thomas Brumbaugh and wife Nancy of Erie; two grandchildren, Mollie Ann Brumbaugh and Christopher Brumbaugh; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Beryl Nicholson, and brothers Thomas and James Craft.
All services are private and under the direction of the Deeley Funeral Home of Punxsutawney.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Deeley Funeral Home - Punxsutawney
33 Hillcrest Drive
Punxsutawney, PA 15767-2027
(814) 938-5400
