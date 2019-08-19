|
Elizabeth "Liz" Ann (Cooper) Lechner, 51, of Glen Campbell, died on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at her home.
The daughter of Gary L. and Irene C. (Androsky) Cooper of Glen Campbell, she was born on Oct. 25, 1967, in Spangler.
Liz was a graduate of the Purchase Line High School, Class of 1985. She studied art education at IUP for 2 ½ years.
Liz married Kevin R. Lechner on Oct. 21, 1989, and they shared almost 30 years of marriage together.
She was a member of the Martin Luther Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she was a member of the Tabitha Ladies Aide.
On Oct. 15, 2008, Liz was hired as a full-time program aide with the Life Skills program at Purchase Line Elementary School. She had previously worked at the Jefferson Estate Personal Care Home, and she taught art classes in her studio.
Liz loved to play Scrabble with her mom and to watch "Jeopardy!" on TV. Well known for her creativity and artistry, she enjoyed doing artistic projects for people and organizations in the community.
She is survived by her mother, Irene Cooper; her husband, Kevin, and her two sons, Alexander L. Lechner and Lucas E. Lechner, all of Glen Campbell; her half-brother, Gary Rhoades and wife Daren of Plum; and her two nieces, Anna and Gracie Rhoades.
Liz was preceded in death by her father, Gary, on July 7, 2011, and her brother, Lawrence Mark Cooper, in 1965.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rairigh Funeral Home, Ltd. in Hillsdale, where an 11 a.m. funeral service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, with Rev. Kenneth Zitch officiating. Interment will be at the Church of The Resurrection Cemetery in Glen Campbell.
