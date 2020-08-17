Elizabeth "Betsy" Minnick Getch, 82, of Dahlonega, Georgia, passed away Friday morning, July 31, 2020. She was surrounded by loved ones in her home.

She was born May 20, 1938, in Punxsutawney. She was married to Joseph (Bud) Getch of Anita for 42 years.

She lived her childhood and young adult life in Punxsutawney. She then moved to Fort Myers, Florida, with her family, where they lived a pretty good while. Then, she moved to Dahlonega, Georgia, where she lived the rest of her years.

She was a wonderful God-fearing woman who always believed in her faith. She was a Jehovah's Witness and went to the Kingdom Hall until she wasn't able to. But she always had her faith, and it was strong through her last days.

She was a "Jill of all trades" and taught herself everything she knew. There was nothing she could not do. She was very well known for being a dog groomer and groomed dogs for many years, and had her business, "Dog Grooming by Betsy." She loved all animals, nature or "God's beauty," as she called it, and her family.

Her family meant everything to her. Her world revolved around her family. Not a moment went by that she did not ask where they were or what they were doing. Even in her last moments, her family and faith kept her strong. Even though her earthly body was nearing its time to rest, she knew one day she would wake up from her sleep and be healed with a new body. She lived by the words "Always be kind and never hate."

She meant the world to those who knew her, and they will always carry her beautiful spirit with them, wherever they may be.

Betsy is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Loretta and Albert Roy of Punxsutawney; her son and daughter-in-law Andy and Debbie Getch of Fort Myers, Florida; her daughter, Tammy Ivey of Dahlonega, Georgia, her granddaughter (although everyone knew she raised and loved her as her daughter) and grandson-in-law Melissa and William Harkins of Dahlonega, Georgia; her granddaughter and grandson-in-law Sarah and Ryan Campbell; grandson and granddaughter-in-law Nick and Jessica Spinella; her granddaughter, Nina Rodriguez; granddaughter Leslie and Jarret Honahan; and grandson Chris Betts.

Her great-grandchildren include Jewel Harkins, Lucas Spinella, Logan Spinella, Tyler Willingham, Finn Campbell, Cameron Betts and Lindley Honahan.

She is also survived by many more family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Hazel Minnick, and her brothers, Robert "Bobby" Minnick, Larry Minnick and Jim Minnick. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Sondra Buffington.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store