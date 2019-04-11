Home

Shumaker Funeral Home Inc
115 E Union St
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-5421
Ellen Jean Handyside


Ellen Jean Handyside Obituary
Ellen Jean Handyside, 94, of Corry, formerly of Punxsutawney, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Saint Vincent Hospital in Erie.
She was born on Dec. 27, 1924, in Punxsutawney, a daughter of the late James and Dorothy (Caylor) Handyside. She was the last member of her immediate family.
Jean previously worked for the Telephone Company in Punxsutawney and later for the County of Warren.
Ms. Handyside loved to be "dressed to the nines," always looking her best. Shopping was a favorite enjoyment, as well as dancing.
She is survived by a dear friend, Bonnie Webster; two nephews, James Handyside and wife Rose of Punxsutawney, and Mark Miglicio of York; two nieces, Vicki Bittner and husband Jim of Pittsburgh and Julie Handyside; several great-nieces and -nephews and one great-great nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, James "Sunny" Handyside and Frank "Benny" Handyside; one sister, Dorothy Miglicio; and a niece, Sherry Handyside.
There will no visitation or viewing. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
Her ashes will be interred at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Apr. 12, 2019
