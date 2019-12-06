Home

BOWSER-MINICH FUNERAL HOME
500 BEN FRANKLIN RD.SOUTH
Indiana, PA 15701-2343
(724) 349-3100
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
BOWSER-MINICH FUNERAL HOME
500 BEN FRANKLIN RD.SOUTH
Indiana, PA 15701-2343
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
BOWSER-MINICH FUNERAL HOME
500 BEN FRANKLIN RD.SOUTH
Indiana, PA 15701-2343
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
BOWSER-MINICH FUNERAL HOME
500 BEN FRANKLIN RD.SOUTH
Indiana, PA 15701-2343
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
BOWSER-MINICH FUNERAL HOME
500 BEN FRANKLIN RD.SOUTH
Indiana, PA 15701-2343
Ellis L. Coon


1920 - 2019
Ellis L. Coon Obituary
Ellis L. Coon, age 99, of Smicksburg, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Crystal Waters Personal Care Home.
He was born in 1920 to J. Blaine and Annie Essel Fredrick Coon.
Ellis was a member of the Salem Lutheran Church, Smicksburg.
He was employed by PennDOT as a highway foreman for 15 years, and later worked as a janitor at the Keystone Power Plant.
He is survived by two sons and one daughter, Gary and wife Linda, of Home, Jim and wife Nancy, of Macedonia, Ohio, and Darla Blose and husband Thomas, of Dayton; three grandchildren, Stacie Palmer, of Home, Gerry Coon and wife Amanda, of Dayton, and Kurt Coon and wife Amanda, of Macedonia, Ohio; six great-grandchildren, JJ Brendle, Jordan Palmer, Adam Coon, Maggie Coon, Bailey Coon, and Tyler Coon; a sister-in-law, Anna Coon, of Smicksburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris (Lewis) Coon, in 1998, and his six brothers, Ken, Jim, Chuck, Harold, Raymond and Ralph Coon.
Friends will be received on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Private interment will be made in the Smicksburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Salem Lutheran Church, 26 Clarion St., Smicksburg, PA 16256.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Dec. 7, 2019
