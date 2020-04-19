|
Elsie Anna Huey, 84, formerly of Rossiter, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Christ the King Manor in DuBois.
She was born in Banks Township, Indiana County, on Oct. 29, 1935, a daughter of the late Mont Guy Yeager and Louise Rosene (Bair) Yeager.
On June 5, 1956, she married Murray Francis Huey. He preceded her in death on April 9, 2004.
Mrs. Huey previously worked at Loree Shoe Factory, Ruth and Harry's restaurant and at Adrian Hospital.
Elsie enjoyed baking, gardening and canning what the garden yielded each year. She loved people and was a very giving soul and always looked out for others.
She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Her family was everything that she ever needed in order to be happy.
She is survived by five children, Kenneth Huey and wife Shirley of Punxsutawney, Dennis Huey and Helen Pennington of Punxsutawney, Penny Pearce and husband Robert of Glen Campbell, Lisa Buchheit and husband Darrell of Punxsutawney and Grace Huey and Ray Flick of Rossiter; 12 grandchildren, Angel Huey, Brad Huey and Ashley Rosenberger, Kayla Ann Huey, Jean Hartzle, Heidi Pearce, Bobbi Pearce, Ashley Sprankle and husband Eric, Jessica Rowe and Niki Moore, Justin Buchheit and wife Karissa, Cody Buchheit and Ashlynn Bartlebaugh, Tracey Hibbard and husband Michael, and Ryan Flick; 13 great-grandchildren; one brother, Guy Yeager and wife Sandy of Rossiter, Elda Baumgartner of Punxsutawney.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brother, William Yeager.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
Interment will be at Union Hill Cemetery, Rossiter.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Apr. 20, 2020