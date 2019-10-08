|
Elsie R. Gigliotti, 104, of Punxsutawney, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
She was born Sept. 22, 1915, in Soldier, a daughter of the late Jenny (Barletta) and Frank Roberts.
On Feb. 10, 1941, she married Charles A. Gigliotti, who preceded her in death on Dec. 16, 1981.
Elsie was a member of Saints Cosmas and Damian Church in Punxsutawney. She was a graduate of Punxsutawney High School and DuBois Business College. She enjoyed spending time with her family and playing Bridge, and belonged to several Bridge clubs. Elsie also enjoyed gardening and flower arranging and was a member of the Garden Club.
She is survived by three children, Vincent Gigliotti and wife Christine of Punxsutawney, Bill Gigliotti and wife Kitty of Pittsburgh and Janet Stormer and husband John of Sykesville; six grandchildren, Sara Travis and Dereck Wolfe, Christina Gigliotti, Julie Gigliotti, Charlie Stormer and Kayla Carlson, Joe Stormer and wife Tori, and Dave Stormer and Chloe Casteel; three great-grandchildren, Addison, Wyatt and Carter; a sister-in-law, Jean Roberts of Punxsutawney; and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Adam Travis; sister Esther Moore; three brothers, Ralph, Bill and Fred Roberts, sisters-in-law Dorothy and Peggy Roberts; and a brother-in-law, George Moore.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at SS.C.D. Church, officiated by Monsignor Joseph Riccardo.
Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Elsie, to The Arc of Clear-field and Jefferson Counties, 36 Hoover Ave., DuBois, PA 15801; the Big Run Area Volunteer Fire Company, 105 E. Main St., Big Run, PA 15715; or to SS.C.D. Church, 616 W. Mahoning St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019