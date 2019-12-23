Home

Deeley Funeral Home
33 Hillcrest Drive
Punxsutawney, PA 15767-2027
(814) 938-5400
Elsie Hettish
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Deeley Funeral Home
33 Hillcrest Drive
Punxsutawney, PA 15767-2027
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Deeley Funeral Home
33 Hillcrest Drive
Punxsutawney, PA 15767-2027
Liturgy
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church
Elsie M. Hettish


1927 - 2019
Elsie M. Hettish Obituary
Elsie M. Hettish, 92, Punxsutawney, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
She was born March 29, 1927, in DeLancey, a daughter of the late Mary (Sivanich) and Stephen Gomola.
She was a 1945 graduate of the Punxsutawney High School.
On June 26, 1954, she married John M. Hettish, who preceded her in death on July 27, 1977.
Elsie enjoyed spending time with family, puzzles, animals and traveling, and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan.
She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church of Punxsutawney. Within the church, she taught CCD and was a member of the Altar Rosary Society, choir and the Greek Catholic Union.
She is survived by four children, John Hettish of Van Alstyne, Texas, Mary McHenry and husband Robert "Bo" of Coolspring, Karen Mennetti and husband Mike of Anita, and Yvonne Hettish of Sterling, Virginia; four grandchildren, Daniel McHenry, Dana McHenry, Sarah Hettish and Brian Hettish; former daughter-in-law Bridget Hettish of Houston, Texas; four sisters-in-law, Rose Gomola, Helen Gomola, Julie Baranich and Sister Rita Marie Hettish; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Louise Ference, and four brothers, Cornelius, William, Andrew and Stephen Gomola.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Inc.
A Funeral Liturgy will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church. Interment will be in Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Cemetery, DeLancey.
Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Elsie, to the Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church of Punxsutawney, 714 Sutton St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Online condolences may be made www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
