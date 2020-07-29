Elsie Ruth (Behm) Manley, 88, of Winchester, Virginia passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Manley was born in 1931 in Marchand, Pa., the daughter of the late Irvin and Anna (Yoas) Behm. She graduated from Punxsutawney High School, Class of 1949, and continued her education, earning a nursing degree from Citizens General Hospital.
Surviving is her husband, David; daughter Suzann Manley; son Curtis Manley and wife Becky Turnbull; granddaughter Frances Manley; and brothers Irvin and Harold Behm.
Mrs. Manley was preceded in death by sisters Martha McInnis and Sarah Behm and brother Clyde Behm.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Elsie's memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
