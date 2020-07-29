1/
Elsie Ruth (Behm) Manley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elsie Ruth (Behm) Manley, 88, of Winchester, Virginia passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Manley was born in 1931 in Marchand, Pa., the daughter of the late Irvin and Anna (Yoas) Behm. She graduated from Punxsutawney High School, Class of 1949, and continued her education, earning a nursing degree from Citizens General Hospital.

Surviving is her husband, David; daughter Suzann Manley; son Curtis Manley and wife Becky Turnbull; granddaughter Frances Manley; and brothers Irvin and Harold Behm.

Mrs. Manley was preceded in death by sisters Martha McInnis and Sarah Behm and brother Clyde Behm.

All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Elsie's memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.

View obituaries and a tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved