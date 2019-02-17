Emerson Leo Brocious, 95, peacefully returned to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at his home due to incidents of age.

Emerson was born to the late Harry and Sarah (Shaffer) Brocious on Nov. 15, 1923, in Timblin, where he was raised.

Em graduated from Punxsutawney High School.

After marrying Mildred Karkosky on Aug. 16, 1947, in Hawthorn, they purchased a home in Erie where they raised a family of eight children: "all boys but seven!" They enjoyed their last 25 years together at the family farm near Brookville. He and his wife were converts to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and were devout followers of Christ, serving together on a mission at the LDS Toronto Temple. He was also ordained as a Stake Patriarch.

Emerson was a handyman, building an addition to their home and adding a garage. He loved gardening and taking care of the yard. Together, he and his wife canned their garden produce. Having learned to cook as a young man, he often helped with meal preparation. Em loved his family and sacrificed for them. His job as a milkman and vending machine repairman required him to get up at 3 a.m. every workday. Em was an avid reader, especially of the scriptures and other church-related books.

Emerson served in the military as a combat engineer of the 148th Combat Engineer Battalion, First Army, building bridges during WWII. Even at 95, he was a hard worker, cutting down trees and sawing boards to re-side the old barn. He enjoyed getting on his riding mower and mowing the acreage around his farm.

Emerson is survived by his eight children, Vicki (Ronald) Muir, Karen (Ignacio) Briones, Janie (Frank) May, Linda (Charles) Jones, Cheryl (Leroy) Reed, David (Lee Ann) Brocious, Laurie (Russ) Karl, and Debbie (Ed) Takacs. He is also survived by his 67 grandchildren, 142 great-grandchildren and 22 great-great-grandchildren. His surviving siblings are Phyllis Bair and Audrey Mowrey.

Emerson was preceded in death by his sisters, Marie Fetterman and Bernice Toth; his brothers. Richard, Delbert and Howard; and one great-granddaughter.

In honor of our father, a viewing will be held on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home, Ltd., 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825. A second opportunity for viewing will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, from 3 to 3:50 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, corner of Maplevale Road and Route 36 in Brookville. A funeral service will also take place at the church, beginning at 4 p.m. and officiated by Bishop Bryan Neal. Interment will take place at the Brookville Cemetery.

Online condolences and other information may be found at www.mckinneydargy.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary