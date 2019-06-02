Emma A. Peace, 83, of Punxsutawney, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.

Emma was born Aug. 15, 1935, in Punxsutawney. She was the next to the youngest of 13 children to the late William and Jessie (Hoover) Manners.

Emma absolutely loved Elvis. The highlight of her life came when her daughter, granddaughter and granddaughter's husband took her to Graceland to see the Elvis memorabilia and also to the Grand Ole Opry. She was an amazing woodworker. She crafted yard ornaments and doll furniture for her grandchildren. She could always be found in her wood shop with her tools and paint. Her biggest enjoyment, though, was being surrounded by her large family. Holidays and family get-togethers always were spent with love and laughter.

Emma is survived by three daughters, Karen Keth and husband Larry, Paula Chambers and husband Dennis and Samantha

Stanley, all of Punxsutawney; one sister, Alice Hess of Punxsutawney; two sisters- in- law, Anna Ruth Manners of St. Marys and Emogene Manners of Nevad; eight grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Arnold Ritchey; her second husband, Harry Peace; and 11 brothers and sisters, Charles Norman Manners, Laura Jane Vandervort, Alfred John Manners, Rebecca Gertrude Manners, Joseph Manners, Ernest Nathaniel Manners, Jacob Harve Manners, Richard Harold Manners, Walter Duane Manners, Homer Kenneth Manners and Max Lloyd Manners.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with Pastor Tom Blose officiating. Interment at Mt. Tabor Cemetery is private.

The family suggests that donations be made to the McCalmont Township Fire Company. Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from June 3 to June 4, 2019