Esterina "Esther" Torrell, age 98, of Wishaw, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Christ the King Manor in DuBois.

She was born on Nov. 11, 1920, in Sambiase, Calabria, Italy. On June 15, 1940, Esther married Anthony J. Torrell in Reynoldsville; he preceded her in death on Oct. 1, 1971.

She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Reynoldsville, and a member of the Catholic Daughters of America for over 50 years.

Esther was retired from the Rola-Jensen Company in Punxsutawney. Esther loved cooking and sharing Italian meals with her family and friends. She was especially known for her special Feast of the Seven Fishes Christmas Eve dinners.

Esther's memory will be cherished by her three daughters, Frances Marie Anderson, Angela Nancy Jones and Sandra (Jerry) Gett, and three sons, Thomas Torrell, Anthony (Janet) Torrell Jr. and Daniel (Gina) Torrell. She was a devoted "Nana" who is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Esther is also survived by her beloved nephew, Antonio Colosimo of Connecticut and Florida, and one niece, Teresa Colosimo of Bari, Italy.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Angela and John Murone; one sister, Francesca Colosimo; an infant brother; one son-in-law, William F. Anderson; and seven step-brothers and step-sisters.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 2 to 7 p.m., at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851. A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 607 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA, 15851, beginning at 11 a.m., and officiated by Father Bill Barron. Interment will take place at the St. Mary's Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Esther's name to Christ the King Manor, 1100 W. Long Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.