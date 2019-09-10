Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Courson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene D. Courson


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene D. Courson Obituary
Eugene D. Courson, 60, of Ford Cliff, formerly of Punxsutawney, died Sept. 8, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital.
He was born July 4, 1959, in Valier, the son of Ronald and Gladys Burton Courson.
He married Linda Burdett Courson on March 11, 2000.
He was formerly employed in delivery and construction. He attended House of Hope Family Worship Center in Vandergrift.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, working in men's ministry, helping at the church as an usher and church dinners. He was a member of the Ford City Sportsman's Club.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; sister Leona "Sue" Geer of Kittanning; brother Ronald J. "Pete" and Amy Courson of Punxsutawney; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place at 11 a.m. Friday until the time of service at 12 p.m. at the House of Hope Family Worship Center, 1164 Pleasantview Drive, Vandergrift, with Pastor Scott Kifer officiating.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.