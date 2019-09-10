|
|
Eugene D. Courson, 60, of Ford Cliff, formerly of Punxsutawney, died Sept. 8, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital.
He was born July 4, 1959, in Valier, the son of Ronald and Gladys Burton Courson.
He married Linda Burdett Courson on March 11, 2000.
He was formerly employed in delivery and construction. He attended House of Hope Family Worship Center in Vandergrift.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, working in men's ministry, helping at the church as an usher and church dinners. He was a member of the Ford City Sportsman's Club.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; sister Leona "Sue" Geer of Kittanning; brother Ronald J. "Pete" and Amy Courson of Punxsutawney; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place at 11 a.m. Friday until the time of service at 12 p.m. at the House of Hope Family Worship Center, 1164 Pleasantview Drive, Vandergrift, with Pastor Scott Kifer officiating.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Sept. 11, 2019