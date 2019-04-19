Eugene "Gene" R. Pape, Sr., 56, of Rossiter, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer, at the Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.

Gene was born July 28, 1962, in Punxsutawney to the late Rocco Pape and Martha (Kendra) Pape, who survives, of Rossiter.

Gene was a member of the Resurrection Church in Rossiter. He was a former member of the Rossiter Fire Company.

Gene was a very strong man and set in his ways. He spent the majority of his time in the woods hunting with family and special friends. He also loved the casinos and going to concerts.

In addition to his mother, Martha, he is survived by two sons, Gino Pape and Dana of Rossiter and their daughter Giana Pape, his "Jelly Bean," and David Pape and Jessica of Louisiana; Cindy Woods, his significant other of many years, and her children, Quinton, Courtney and Kaely; and one brother, Greg Pape and wife Juanita of Punxsutawney.

At Gene's request, there will be no public viewing. A memorial dinner for Gene will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the American Legion in Rossiter.

