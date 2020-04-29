|
|
Eva M. Brown, 92, of Anita, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law Lori and Burt Mottern.
She was born in Punxsutawney on Dec. 31, 1927, a daughter of the late Theodore and Angeline (Pelligrino) Maruca.
On Oct. 26, 1947, she married William Francis "Jack" Brown. He preceded her in death on Dec. 27, 2001.
Eva was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Anita. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her greatest joy in life was caring for and spending time with her family. She had a heart of gold, and her kind, loving ways were known by all she came in contact with. She was an excellent cook, and never hesitated to share her homemade noodles, spaghetti sauce, and meatballs with family and friends.
She is survived by three daughters, Denise Kifer and husband Ed of Rossiter, Cindy Sutter and husband Kerry of Anita, and Lori Mottern and husband Burt of Punxsutawney; seven grandchildren, Dana Heitzenrater and husband Doug, Tom Bugay and wife Tracie, Shawn Poole and wife Heather, Lindsey Poole and Matt Adams, Amber Agnello and Eric Pearce, Kate Reddinger and husband Josh, Sidney Mottern and Dylan Wasicki; 14 great-grandchildren; Shawn Heitzenrater, Colton Bugay, Blake, Drew and Abby Poole, Libby and Colby Vittorio, Kyleigh Adams and Drake McBee, Madelyn, Kat, Laiken and Mack Adams, Sage and Reagen Reddinger; one great-great-grandchild, Chandler McBee; a cherished sister in-law, Florrine Mennetti and Diana Maruca; a special friend and neighbor, Aad Goeijenbier, who Eva and Jack considered as a son; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Jack; three sisters, Catherine Lackey, Jane Anderson, and Theresa Garzoni; and two brothers, Thomas and Caesar Maruca.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
Interment will take place at the Adrian-Anita Roman Catholic Cemetery, McCalmont Township.
Memorial donations may be made in Eva's memory to McCalmont Township Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 16, Anita, PA 15711. Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Apr. 30, 2020