Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shumaker Funeral Home Inc
115 E Union St
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-5421
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva M. Brown


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eva M. Brown Obituary
Eva M. Brown, 92, of Anita, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law Lori and Burt Mottern.

She was born in Punxsutawney on Dec. 31, 1927, a daughter of the late Theodore and Angeline (Pelligrino) Maruca.

On Oct. 26, 1947, she married William Francis "Jack" Brown. He preceded her in death on Dec. 27, 2001.

Eva was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Anita. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her greatest joy in life was caring for and spending time with her family. She had a heart of gold, and her kind, loving ways were known by all she came in contact with. She was an excellent cook, and never hesitated to share her homemade noodles, spaghetti sauce, and meatballs with family and friends.

She is survived by three daughters, Denise Kifer and husband Ed of Rossiter, Cindy Sutter and husband Kerry of Anita, and Lori Mottern and husband Burt of Punxsutawney; seven grandchildren, Dana Heitzenrater and husband Doug, Tom Bugay and wife Tracie, Shawn Poole and wife Heather, Lindsey Poole and Matt Adams, Amber Agnello and Eric Pearce, Kate Reddinger and husband Josh, Sidney Mottern and Dylan Wasicki; 14 great-grandchildren; Shawn Heitzenrater, Colton Bugay, Blake, Drew and Abby Poole, Libby and Colby Vittorio, Kyleigh Adams and Drake McBee, Madelyn, Kat, Laiken and Mack Adams, Sage and Reagen Reddinger; one great-great-grandchild, Chandler McBee; a cherished sister in-law, Florrine Mennetti and Diana Maruca; a special friend and neighbor, Aad Goeijenbier, who Eva and Jack considered as a son; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Jack; three sisters, Catherine Lackey, Jane Anderson, and Theresa Garzoni; and two brothers, Thomas and Caesar Maruca.

Arrangements are private and under the direction of Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.

Interment will take place at the Adrian-Anita Roman Catholic Cemetery, McCalmont Township.

Memorial donations may be made in Eva's memory to McCalmont Township Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 16, Anita, PA 15711. Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -