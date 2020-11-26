1/
Evelyn A. White
1939 - 2020
Evelyn A. White, 80, of Cherry Tree, died Sunday, Nov. 15, in Front Royal, Virginia, surrounded by her family.

She was born Dec. 26, 1939, in Glen Campbell.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her mother, Alice G. White; her husband, Merle H. White; and son Bernard (Bernie) D. Winebark Jr.

Evelyn attended Punxsutawney High School. She was a talented artist who loved the west, which most of her art reflected.

She loved traveling to the Rockies and traveled there numerous times with her family.

She is survived by two daughters, Tammy (Rocky) Sprow of Bedford and Kristin (David) Denton of Front Royal, Virginia; four granddaughters, Mandy Golec of Denver, Colorado, Heather (Travis) Browning of Punxsutawney and Ioana Brumett and Lettie Denton, both of Front Royal, Virginia; three great-grandchildren, Kamm and Khloe Browning of Punxsutawney, and Kolton Brumett of Front Royal, Virginia; four siblings, James White of Punxsutawney, Charles (Candace) White of Montana, Jeaneen White of Cherry Tree and Susan (Bill) Pearce of Winchester, Virginia; two nieces, Summer (Chuck) Alexander of Richmond, Virginia, and Heather (Brett) Lebo of Berryville, Virginia; and two nephews, Dusten White and Corey White, both of Cherry Tree.

A private graveside service for her family will be held at Union Hill Cemetery, Rossiter.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
