Florrine "Reanie" Mae Mennetti, 90, of Anita, peacefully passed away with her family by her side on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
She was born Jan. 22, 1930, to William and Anna R. (Horvath) Brown in Anita.
Reanie was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Anita. She worked alongside her husband for many years at Mennetti Auto Body Repair. Reanie enjoyed cooking, keeping in touch by calling all of her friends and family and spending time with her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by a daughter, Jackie A. Porada and husband Larry, Punxsutawney; son Michael Mennetti and wife Karen, Anita; three grandchildren, Renee Slusser and husband Joseph, Jacksonville, North Carolina, Michael Porada and wife Kosie, Seward, and Kevin Porada and wife Dawn, Punxsutawney; five great-grandchildren, Brady Slusser, Chloe Slusser, Avery Porada, Amron Porada and Kaitlyn Puhala; other loving family members, Gina Royer, Wendy Miles, Denise Kifer, Cindy Sutter, Lori Mottern and Dana Heitzenrater; godchildren Gina Defelice, Linda Mankovich and Bob Mennetti; and numerous other loving family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Samuel Mennetti, in 2008; an infant great-grandchild; a special nephew, Eugene Sonny Mennitti; and numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., Punxsutawney.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Saint Cosmas and Damian Catholic Church, Punxsutawney, with Msgr. Riccardo as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Adrian-Anita Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in the name of Florrine Mennetti and given to the family.
