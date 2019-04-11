Floyd Murray McFarland, 86, of Punxsutawney, passed away quietly at his home on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

Floyd was born in Rossiter on May 20, 1932, to the late William Grube and Geneva J. (Seger) McFarland. He married Sandra Lorraine Berringer on Oct. 18, 1958. Sandra survives and resides in Punxsutawney.

Mr. McFarland was a U.S. Army veteran and served during the Korean Conflict. Following honorable service to his country, he worked for PennDOT for over 30 years as an equipment operator. After he retired from PennDOT, Floyd enjoyed "tinkering" around the house, mowing his grass, and plowing snow in the winter. Floyd was a proud grandfather and loved his grandchildren, spending as much time with them as he could. He especially liked to attend their sporting events. Staying active in the community, Floyd was a member of the Rossiter United Methodist Church, the Punxsy VFW, Eagles and the American Legion.

Mr. McFarland is survived by his three children, Wanda Bishop and husband Bill of Punxsutawney, Leigh Ann McFarland and Rod Ripe of Colorado, and Bryan "Todd" McFarland and wife Jolene of Rossiter. Floyd is also survived by his brother, William McFarland, Jr. and wife Barbara of Rossiter; three grandchildren, Natasha McFarland and Tony Manners of Punxsutawney, Kelsey Best and husband Ryan of Panama City Florida, and Ethan Bishop of Punxsutawney. His great-grandchildren are Trey Manners and Aubrey Jo Best.

In addition to his parents, William and Geneva, Floyd was preceded in death by his sister, Geraldine McFarland.

Friends will be received at the Shumaker Funeral Home Inc. of Punxsutawney from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019, at the funeral home.

Mr. McFarland will be interred at Pearce Cemetery in Rossiter.

Online condolences may be made at shumakerfh.com.