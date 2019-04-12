Frances (Knopick) Albrecht, age 91, of Monroeville, formerly of Monroe, Connecticut, passed away on April 11, 2019.

She was the wife of the late Paul Albrecht; stepmother of Bob and Ken Albrecht; sister of Geraldine (Knopick) Poydence; aunt of Chris, Bob, Jay, Cynthia, Mark, John and Karen; and is also survived by several grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by parents Michael and Mary Knopick, brothers Charles and Robert Knopick and niece Michele.

Friends will be received on Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Jobe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. (Monroeville/Plum Chapel), located corner of Beatty Road and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Bernadette Parish. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Punxsutawney.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul or your favorite local food bank.