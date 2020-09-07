Frances C. Dickey, 96, of Anita, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor, Brookville.
She was born March 7, 1924, in Anita, a daughter of the late Jennie (Carrie) and Peter Renne.
On July 5, 1947, she married Morris Dickey, who preceded her in death in June of 1999.
Fran worked for Cameron in Reynoldsville for 23 years, and then worked for Rolo Jensen in Punxsutawney for another 10 years.
She was a member of St. Joseph Church, Saints Cosmas and Damian Church, Catholic Daughters of America, Rosary Altar Society, the McCalmont Township Fire Company Auxiliary and the Eagles.
She enjoyed socializing, playing cards with her friends and cooking.
She is survived by her son, Robert Dickey of Anita.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Sam and Joe Renne, and five sisters, Jessie Maruca, Thomasina Gagliardi, Mary Hudock, Violet Crana and Margaret Torrell.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at SS.C.D. Church, officiated by Father David Renne and Monsignor Joseph Riccardo. Interment will be in Lakelawn Cemetery, Reynoldsville.
Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Mrs. Dickey, to the McCalmont Township Volunteer Fire Company, 101 Fire House Lane, Anita, PA 15711. Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.