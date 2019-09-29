|
Frank "Lucky" Boston, 72, of McIntyre, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at his residence.
The son of Francis A. and Anna Elizabeth (Esposito) Boston, he was born Sept. 10, 1947 in Indiana, Pa.
Frank was a 1966 graduate of Punxsutawney High School. He was employed for 22 years for Davis Trucking, 20 years for Allied Van Lines and, most recently, seven years by Diamond Drug.
Frank was a member of the Eagles, Punxsutawney chapter, Norwytown Sportsman Club and the Creekside Volunteer Fire Department.
Frank enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing the lottery, watching the news and, most of all, spending time with his family. He will be remembered for many things, including his good heart, loud belly laugh, being a giant teddy bear and, of course, his very colorful humor.
Surviving are his wife, Betty "Sam" Boston; his children, Michelle (James) Ferrington of McIntyre, Evo (Bonnie) Boston of Cherry Tree, and Paul (Danielle) Boston of Home; 10 grandchildren, Michaela (Mikey) Boston, Rebecca Boston, Caitlyn Boston, Matt Muir, Billy Muir, Rachel Muir, Brady Boston, Riley Boston, Kaylee Baker and Leah Galmoff; two great-grand-children, Raelynn Lingenfelter and Kayden Muir; brothers Edward "Ed" (Bernadette) Boston and Ronald "Ronny" (Louann) Boston; sisters Patty Stahlman, Rosie Meckley and Jeanie (Randy) Lunger; sister-in-law Darlene Brady; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert "Bob" Boston.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Sept. 30, 2019