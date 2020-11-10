1/1
Frank James Powell
1966 - 2020
Frank James Powell, 53, of Dora Road, Punxsutawney, passed away at home on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
He was born in Punxsutawney on Nov. 23, 1966, a son of M. Marie (Orf) Powell and the late James Lee Powell.
Frank was a 1985 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School.
He was the owner of Frank's Country Palace in Dayton for 25 years, and also worked very hard as a self-employed butcher at the family farm in Dora.
Frank was a caring, kindhearted man who was very generous to many people and organizations over the years. He would do anything for anyone who asked; he gave freely of his time and resources without measure. The world was a better place because Frank was in it for a while.
He enjoyed spending time with his friends and liked watching the races, sponsoring race cars for 15 years.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by two brothers, Richard Powell and wife Tammy of Mayport, and Wayne Powell and wife Regina of Dayton; four sisters, Linda Foose and husband Harold of Dayton, Kathy Lewis and husband Adam of Punxsutawney, Donna Shoemaker and husband Vaughn of Punxsutawney, and Julia Schimp of Mayport; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews, all of whom loved him dearly.
In accordance with Frank's wishes, there will be no viewing or visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
His ashes will be laid to rest at Hopewell Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Frank's memory to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shumaker Funeral Home Inc
115 E Union St
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-5421
