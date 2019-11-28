Home

Frank M. Astorino


1934 - 2019
Frank M. Astorino Obituary
Frank M. Astorino, 85, of North Tonawanda, New York, passed away Nov. 22, 2019.

He was born on March 26, 1934.

He was the husband of the late Donna L. (Basile); brother of Joan Cline; uncle of Robert (Wendy) Milliron, Victoria Laudero and Angel Jack) Kraft; and brother-in-law to Gary (Nancy) Basile, Stephen (Rita) Basile and Suzie Basile. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in the Wattengel Funeral Home, 533 Meadow Dr. in North Tonawanda, from 2 to 6 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at 10 a.m.

Burial will follow at Acacia Park Cemetery.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Nov. 29, 2019
