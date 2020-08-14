Dear Joyce and family, Anna and I would like to express our most sincere condolences at Frank's passing. I served with Frank at Wilford Hall Medical Center in the late 70s and was there at his going away party when you were preparing to move on to Germany. As a young Second Lieutenant Frank was a shining example of what a young officer should strive to be. Through the years, even though we never met up physically again, I have tried to keep up with Frank on line and through the MSC Association. Stories about him always made me smile as he was so full of joy. The stories about him and Punxsutawney Phil gave me particular joy and a special smile. May the Lord hold you in his loving hands and give you the comfort that he is with Him now and at eternal peace. He will be missed. Warmest regards and hugs for all, Rocco and Anna Albano Major, USAF, MSC, Ret Englewood FL

