Col. Frank Perri
1929 - 2020
United States Air Force Medical Service Corps, Colonel Frank J. Perri (retired), born June 21, 1929, in Punxsutawney, home of the Groundhog, passed away at the age of 91 on Aug. 5, 2020.
Col. Perri was a 1947 graduate of Saints Cosmas and Damian Catholic School in Punxsutawney, and in 1951 received a Bachelor of Science degree from St. Bonaventure University, New York.
Col. Perri enlisted in the Air Force in 1951 and proudly served his country for 34 years, retiring in 1985. His first assignment in 1951 was at Gunter AFB, Alabama, as a preventative medicine technician and instructor. In 1955, he was transferred to Bushy Park, England, and served as a medic until called to active duty as a 2nd Lieutenant in 1956. His first assignment as an officer was as Squadron Commander and Registrar at the 2796th USAF hospital Norton AFB, California. In 1962, he was transferred to the 7520th USAF hospital South Ruislip, England, and in 1965 transferred to Sheppard AFB, Texas, as an instructor in the basic course in medical service administration. His next assignment was to Vandenberg AFB, California, in 1968 as the Associate Administrator at the USAF hospital. After that, he was assigned to the 20th USAF hospital Upper Heyford, England, as the Administrator. He then returned to Texas as the Associate Administrator at the USAF hospital Wilford Hall. Still moving in 1978, he joined the Medical Inspector Group as the Lead Administrator for an A-team. He served his last five years at Brooks AFB, Texas, as the Biometrics Division Chief and later as the Director of Health Care support at the Surgeon General's Office. Col. Perri's military awards include the Legion of Merit, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters, the Outstanding Unit Award, the National Defense Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.
Col. Perri was preceded in death by his father and mother, Gene and Mary Perri; seven sisters, Pauline, Louise, Theresa, Mary, Rose Marie, Jeannie and Rachel; his daughter, Lisa Perri Molina; and granddaughter Jessica.
He is survived by the love of his life, Joyce, and son Gene; his grandsons, Shaun, Kevin and Alan; his great-granddaughter, Kayla; stepdaughters Vickie and Laurie, and their husbands, Bubba and Robert; and step-grandchildren Brandi Jo, Shanna Dee and Dustin.
Frank will be sadly missed by his family, friends and extended Air Force family.
Col. Perri was a member of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church and a 3rd and 4th honorary member of the Knights of Columbus, as well as an avid bowler. He was also the ambassador to the infamous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, where every Feb. 2 you'd get the weather report straight from Gobbler's Knob.
Frank's life will be celebrated on Monday, Aug. 17th at St. Mark's, 1602 Thousand Oaks Dr., San Antonio, TX 78232. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Rosary at 11 a.m. A funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mark the Evangelist.
A private ceremony for immediate family only will be held at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery with full military honors to lay Frank to rest.
A livestream of the services will be broadcast on the church Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/StMarkEvangelistSA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, https://svdpsa.org/donate, in memory of Frank, to support those in need, especially during this season of uncertainty.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church
AUG
17
Rosary
11:00 - 11:30 AM
St. Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church
AUG
17
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
August 12, 2020
I will miss you my friend... until we meet again.
God Bless
Kathy Hedgepeth
Kathy Hedgepeth
Friend
August 10, 2020
Dear Joyce, Words can never bring comfort to the heart when we grieve from the loss of one who was such a significant part of your life and your being. I want you to know that your grief is shared by many, and especially by those who have been blessed to know Frank and you. You have always been at his side and never far away as you cared for him these last years. May God bless you and your family, know that you're cherished by all who know you. May Frank rest in the loving arms of God, and may you find peace in this difficult time. With sympathy, Gerald
Gerald Gaenslen
Friend
August 10, 2020
To the Perri Family. I am deeply sorry for the great loss to your family. Frank and I were together as MSCs two times. Everyone liked Frank and was truly a wonderful person to know and enjoy his company. Not only was he a leader to emulate, but I had so many humorous events with fictional stories I sent to him about his life in the Service and in Punxsutawney, PA. We had a lot of laughs together since I grew up in Pittsburgh and we had a lot in common in our backgrounds. One great quality that stands out was his sense of humor. He enjoyed life and joking with each other. I want you to know with my 30 years of service there are only few people I admired as much as Frank and considered him a dear friend. He was at the top of my list when I look back at all the colleagues I knew and worked with in my career. I mourn for your loss and always look back at this special person in my life with Frank. My deepest sympathies to each of you. I pray God will comfort you in this sad time you all face. God bless all of you.
John Labash
Friend
August 9, 2020
Dear Joyce and family, Anna and I would like to express our most sincere condolences at Frank's passing. I served with Frank at Wilford Hall Medical Center in the late 70s and was there at his going away party when you were preparing to move on to Germany. As a young Second Lieutenant Frank was a shining example of what a young officer should strive to be. Through the years, even though we never met up physically again, I have tried to keep up with Frank on line and through the MSC Association. Stories about him always made me smile as he was so full of joy. The stories about him and Punxsutawney Phil gave me particular joy and a special smile. May the Lord hold you in his loving hands and give you the comfort that he is with Him now and at eternal peace. He will be missed. Warmest regards and hugs for all, Rocco and Anna Albano Major, USAF, MSC, Ret Englewood FL
Rocco Albano
Served In The Military Together
August 9, 2020
Frank Perri and his lovely wife, Joyce, have been a part of our Church Family at St. Mark the Evangelist for as long as we can remember and Frank’s presence will truly be missed especially by us.

We could usually find him on Saturdays at the 5:00 PM Mass, sitting in his isle seat, 2nd row from the back on the left. He always had a smile on his face, maybe even with a joke with a nice hello and a handshake. He was a very genuine man and had a great sense of humor.
We have nice memories of him and will miss him.
Berniece and Herb More







Berniece & Herb More
Friend
August 8, 2020
Dear Joyce, My deepest condolences to you and your family for the loss of Frank. Lisa would always tell me wonderful stories about The Colonel, as she affectionately called him, even in the last months of her life. She would proudly talk about her dad, and you could see the glow of love on her face when she would share her memories. Each time I talked to Frank, I always remembered how I felt in his presence. I picked up quickly he was a natural leader; he was always so friendly, attentive, genuine, respectful; his integrity was strong. He was an admirable man. It was heart-breaking to hear he passed. I treasure my time, conversations, and memories that I have of him, and you together. Sending you lots of prayers, love and warm hugs.
Natalie Clink, TM Ralph Funeral Homes
Family Friend
August 8, 2020
On behalf of the residents and staff of The Village at Incarnate Word I offer our deepest sympathy to Joyce, Gene, Vickie and Laurie and all the Perri family. We were shocked to hear of Frank's sudden passing. The Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word in the United States are also united in prayer for the repose of Frank's soul and asking God to grant each of you peace and strength in the days ahead.
Sr. Shirley Vaughn
August 7, 2020
Met Uncle Frank a couple of times, he was adorable. He was smart, quick witted and so friendly. Lived his stories.
Cindy Plumas
Family Friend
August 7, 2020
Frank Perri will not only be missed by his family, but also by his Air Force family. His Medical Service Corps friends met regularly to have lunch and solve the world's problems. As a result of the pandemic, we had not done that in quite a while, but did have a ZOOM luncheon just a few days before Frank died. He was as comical and friendly as ever! Hard to believe he is gone, but comforting to know he will be in the Lord's arms.
Jim Moreland
Served In The Military Together
