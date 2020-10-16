Frank T. Harl, Jr., 93, of Punxsutawney, died peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.
He was born June 17, 1927, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Frank T. Harl, Sr. and Leila J. (Grinder) Harl.
Frank married his high school sweetheart, Norma Jane (Means), on Nov. 10, 1946; she survives.
Frank was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Punxsutawney, where he enjoyed singing in the choir and cantatas and faithfully taught Sunday school. He was also "the skunk man" who trapped many skunks and groundhogs for his neighbors and friends.
Frank served in the U.S. Navy during the WWII era and was honorably discharged with commendations. He graduated from Punxsutawney High School in 1945 and from the University of Pittsburgh with a business degree in 1951. He owned Harl's Shoe Store in downtown Punxsutawney from the 60s to 1989.
Frank was forever a storyteller, singer and kazoo player. He was an avid trapper, hunter and fisherman and loved watching the Steelers, Pitt football and Pittsburgh Pirates baseball.
He loved baseball and played all his life. He was a youth baseball coach and over the years was an active member of the Lion's Club, the American Red Cross and on the board of The Salvation Army. In 2009-2010, he was Lion of the Year.
Frank was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He faithfully loved God and his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Sandra Winger of Spring Church (Gary), Linda Billings of St. Regis Falls, New York (Bob, deceased), Barbara Dunlap of Punxsutawney (Jim, deceased), Flo Bunnell of Punxsutawney (Ralph), Frank T. Harl, III, of Cincinnati, Ohio (Kathy), and Kathy Barnett of Johnstown (Jake). He was beloved by his 13 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Daughter Mary Bea Harl preceded him to heaven.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Edwin Harl, Florence Harl Heasley and Velma (Babe) Harl Keller.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church of Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will follow the visitation beginning at 11 a.m., with Pastor Steve Gruver officiating.
Interment will be in Lakelawn Memorial Park, Reynoldsville.
In lieu of flowers (family allergies), please make donations in memory of Frank to Cru for his granddaughter's campus ministry: Jacob and Ellie McCollister online at give.cru.org/0624626
, or send a check to Cru, PO Box 628222, Orlando, FL 32862-8222, and put this in the memo line: #0624626.
