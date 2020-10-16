My dear friend Frank, I just read your dad's obit. Pleasantly surprised to read that your dad was born exactly 1 day earlier then my dad in 1927. How amazing is that !! Then

You and I as sons of these two men would meet in 1979, and serve the Lord as friends with AIA for 18 years. Becki and I continue to pray for you & Kathy and family during this time of loss.

This January will mark 4 years since my dad's homegoing to Jesus and I miss him greatly.

In Jesus love.

Dave

David Brandt

Friend