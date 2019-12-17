|
Fred G. McCullough, 81, of Punxsutawney, died at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Dec. 16, 2019.
Fred was born on April 18, 1938, in Punxsutawney.
Fred was married to his loving wife, Dorothy, who survives him, on July 26, 1978.
He is survived by his son, Gary McCullough (Brenda) of Troutville; his daughter, Barb Pearson (Kelly) of Lakeland, Florida; son Randy McCullough (Francine) of Bellefonte; daughter Leslie Snyder (Joe) of Hamilton; daughter Lisa Phillips (Jim) of Punxsutawney; and son Kenny Lyle (Yogi) of Hamilton.
He's also survived by 14 grandchildren.
Fred was predeceased by his parents, Jim and Mary McCullough, and his son, Scott McCullough. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Jim and Willie McCullough.
Fred worked for the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department, holding Badge No. 1 for 25 years.
Fred had many interests, including camping, model airplanes and travel. He also greatly enjoyed spending time with his loving family.
A memorial service for Fred will be held at the Hamilton Methodist Church on Dec. 29, 2019, at 3 p.m. Friends and family are welcome.
Fred's funeral care has been entrusted to the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home in Punxsutawney.
There will be no viewing or visitation as per the wishes of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fait Funeral Home to assist with Fred's funeral expenses.
Friends and family may express their condolences on the website of the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home, www.faitfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Dec. 18, 2019