Freida (Wetzel) Farmery Tyger, 98, of St. Marys, Pa., and formerly of Smithport and Glen Campbell, died on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at her home.
The daughter of Ray and Mollie (Cessna) Wetzel, she was born on Nov. 4, 1921, in Banks Twp., Indiana County.
Freida was a graduate of Rossiter High School.
She had attended the Smithport United Methodist Church.
Freida was a member of the former Punxsutawney Order of the Eastern Star. Her favorite hobbies involved sewing projects, especially quilting and crocheting.
She enjoyed camping with her husband, Don, and especially liked their road trips to Alaska and Nova Scotia.
Her career spanned employment at Punxsy Sportswear and Punxsutawney Area School District as a reading aide and working as a beautician.
Freida is survived by her three stepsons: Larry (Carolyn) Tyger of Bellefonte; Jamie (Mary Lou) Tyger of St. Marys and Douglas (Jody) Tyger of Kersey; 13 step-grandchildren and 19 step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Richard "Dick" Farmery in 1985; her second husband, Donald Tyger in 2010; two children: Thomas Yeager and Marianne Getty; step-grandson Adam Tyger; and five sisters and three brothers.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m., the time of the 2 p.m. funeral service, at the Rairigh Funeral Home, Ltd., 18944 Rte 286 Hwy E., Hillsdale, Indiana County. Pastor John White will officiate. Interment will take place at Burnside Cemetery, Burnside, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be forwarded to Smithport United Methodist Church, c/o Sharon Niel, 2936 Glen Campbell Rd., Glen Campbell, PA 15742.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Mar. 12, 2020